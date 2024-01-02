The chief executive of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) has received an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours List.

The award, which is for services to wildlife and the natural environment, recognises Deborah Tann’s achievements during a 30-year career which has been dedicated to nature conservation.

Her accolade is also a reflection on the successes she has enjoyed during her 25 years at the trust, having overseen significant growth and impact in her 15 years as CEO.

Ms Tann said: “I am beyond grateful for this wonderful award which reflects just what a brilliant team of staff, trustees, volunteers, members and supporters I have at the trust. My lifelong passion for nature drives my determination to do all I can to protect wildlife and restore it to health. Sadly, the UK has become one of the most nature depleted countries in the world and our biodiversity is in serious trouble, but through the incredible work of my dedicated and passionate team we are helping wildlife to bounce back across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

Chairman of the trust David Jordan said he was “delighted” for Debbie and added: “At a time when nature faces greater threats than any other time in history, Debbie’s leadership and achievements are a beacon of hope and an inspiration which is delivering real and lasting change.”

Ms Tann began her career as an ecologist specialising in freshwater habitats, ponds and rivers. She worked in a variety of roles within the Wildlife Trusts, including biodiversity officer, head of conservation and deputy CEO, before being appointed chief executive at HIWWT in 2008.

During her tenure, Debbie has overseen substantial growth, and the trust is now one of the largest Wildlife Trusts in the UK with a turnover of £10m, 150 staff and more than 28,000 members.

