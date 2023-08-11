There has been a startling rise in cruelty to cats. Picture: RSPCA

The figures, released by the RSPCA as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, have revealed 1,726 cat cruelty complaints were made to the charity in 2022 – a dramatic increase from the 1,387 in 2021.

The figures also show that the animal welfare charity sees cruelty peak in the summer, with three reports made every minute.

The charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

A total of 494 cat cruelty complaints were made in Hampshire last year.

Paul Williams, chief inspector for Hampshire, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when an animal is beaten on average every hour of every day.

"The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said: “It's heartbreaking to think that cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans, but sadly the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis.

“We see hundreds of felines come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty - being beaten, thrown around, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners - the very people who are supposed to love and protect them.

"But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”