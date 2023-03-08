The family from Horndean have set up a Go Fund Me in memory of John Shore who sadly passed away of pneumonia on February 17 this year at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, after battling several health problems.

John had previously been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, but after undergoing intense radiotherapy known as SABR, he had improved significantly and his family saw him return to his old self. However, after John contracted Covid last year, he found it hard to fight off infections and became ill.

‘We thought he was a bit better, then he had Covid last year and since then he just kept getting lung infections and getting poorly again,’ said John’s daughter, Nina Drudge, who help set up the fundraiser.

John and his wife of 60 years, Maureen.

‘He just couldn't shake it, he got really weak and went into hospital last month because he was really breathless,’ she adds.

John, who was originally from Newcastle, was described by family as having ‘an interesting life’ which, in the 70’s, took him and his wife Maureen to The Bahamas, where he worked in casinos.

John’s wife Maureen, and their daughters, Nina, Gail and Katherine, would love to be able to give him the ‘send off he deserves,’ but unfortunately due to issues with his money being stuck in an international bank account, they are finding it difficult to cover the costs of his funeral.

This is why the family have set up the fundraising page, which has already raised £1,495, asking that instead of flowers or charity donations, people could donate towards the cost of John’s funeral.

‘Our mum is a very proud woman and it's very upsetting for her that she wasn't able to plan ahead and cover the costs herself,’ added Nina.

‘[John] loved reading, he would read four novels a week, he always had his nose in a book, and he was really interested in nature, he would leave home in the morning and only come back for his tea! He would just go wandering the fields, he was just a really good egg.’