Heated competition tests Conservative politicians - as they lose a game of bowls in Titchfield

The CONSERVATIVE party has found itself embroiled in a heated competition - as party members in Fareham have taken on Tichfield Bowling Club in a fundraising match.

MP for Fareham Suella Braverman and crowds of supporters watched the two teams play a game of Old English Bowls at the Tichfield club grounds in Bridge Street on Saturday June 1.

Conservative councillors and local bowls players raised more than £400 for ‘In Touch’, a free newsletter on the work of the local Conservative party, which goes out to more than six thousand homes.

A member of the bowling club said: ‘Our highlight was to be told by the visiting team that it was the best event they have experience for a long time - so it went very well.’

Titchfield Bowling Club won the competition, with them being presented with a commemorative print by Councillor Geoff Hockley for display in the club house.

The club is one of just five Old English Bowling Clubs remaining in the UK, with the rest based in Hayling Island, Bosham, Emsworth, and Havant.

There is currently a waiting list for new members, with membership costing £60.