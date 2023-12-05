News you can trust since 1877
Heavy delays on M27 following road traffic incident northbound near Eastleigh

There are already heavy delays on the M27 following a road traffic incident near Eastleigh.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Dec 2023, 08:08 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 08:08 GMT
The incident, which is reported to have taken place between junction 14, M27, and junction 13, A335 northbound, is causing delays which are backing onto the M27.

As a result of the incident, there are reports that one lane has been blocked off in between these junctions.

To report an incident that is an emergency, call 999, for non-emergency incidents, call 111.

