Heavy delays on M27 following road traffic incident northbound near Eastleigh
There are already heavy delays on the M27 following a road traffic incident near Eastleigh.
The incident, which is reported to have taken place between junction 14, M27, and junction 13, A335 northbound, is causing delays which are backing onto the M27.
As a result of the incident, there are reports that one lane has been blocked off in between these junctions.