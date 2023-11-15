News you can trust since 1877
Heavy traffic following collision involving lorry and three cars in Purbrook Way, Havant near ASDA

A major road in Havant has been blocked off following a collision involving a lorry and three vehicles.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
Emergency services were called at 11.59am to a report of a collision involving a lorry and three cars on Purbrook Way, Havant near the ASDA supermarket.

Two people have reported minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The road is currently blocked at the roundabout and the police are urging people to avoid the area if possible until the road is cleared.

Emergency services continue to be at the scene of the incident to assist with traffic management.

