"Heavy traffic" on M27 after an incident as drivers delayed
"Heavy traffic" is being reported on the M27 after an incident.
AA Traffic News reported the incident westbound at junction 8 at 8.08am: "One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble)."
Nearby, just off the M27 on the A27, delays have also been reported. The AA said: "Queueing traffic on A27 Bridge Road both ways at A3051 Botley Road (Park Gate Roundabout). In the construction area."