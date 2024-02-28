News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

"Heavy traffic" on M27 after an incident as drivers delayed

"Heavy traffic" is being reported on the M27 after an incident.
By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Feb 2024, 08:37 GMT
AA Traffic News reported the incident westbound at junction 8 at 8.08am: "One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble)."

Nearby, just off the M27 on the A27, delays have also been reported. The AA said: "Queueing traffic on A27 Bridge Road both ways at A3051 Botley Road (Park Gate Roundabout). In the construction area."

