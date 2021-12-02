Working in partnership with Churches Homeless Action, HIVE Portsmouth, and Portsmouth City Council, our Comfort and Joy project will support 10 charities across the area.

The return of this popular festive drive will see people across the area donating vouchers to help local groups and organisations supporting those in need.

The charities being supported by the Comfort and Joy 2021 appeal are: Two Saints Portsmouth, Stop Domestic Abuse, the Roberts Centre, Catherine Booth House, the Society of St James, Sunday Suppers, Portsmouth Churches Housing, Life House, Friends Without Borders, and Hope Into Action.

Pictured: Jo Eamey from Stop domestic abuse, Michelle Treacher from Hope into Action, Revd Canon Bob White, Dannii Barham from Catherine Booth House and Claire Haque from Two Saints at St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

To get involved with the voucher scheme, simply buy a Christmas card and write a message, without including your name and address, and purchase a gift voucher of £5 to put inside the card.

Do not seal the envelope, and place the Christmas card into one of the festive post boxes in the area which can be found at Tesco Fareham and Tesco Fratton.

You can also post a cheque payable to St Mary’s Church, or send cash to St Mary’s Vicarage, Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA by December 18 – or hand it in at St Mary’s Church any morning between 9am and noon.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, said: ‘As we move towards a very special time of the year we are delighted to once more be supporting the Comfort and Joy campaign.

‘We have seen so many people go above and beyond over the last two years to look out for those in our communities who are most in need.

‘And we hope our readers will back our festive appeal by giving that little extra something that will mean so much to those who need our support at Christmas.’

The Comfort and Joy appeal aims to spread some love in Portsmouth this Christmas, and everyone is encouraged – as individuals and as groups – to get in the Christmas spirit.

The whole community is asked to look out for ways they can spread some comfort and joy, which could mean looking out for an elderly neighbour, someone on their own, or a family that needs some seasonal joy.

You are invited to write a Christmas card (or two) to send to a neighbour or someone in your street who you feel might be alone at Christmas.

Revd Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Portsea and area dean of Portsmouth, said: ‘Over the last 18 years we have organised a Christmas voucher scheme to support the homeless and those on the margins.

‘We have each year been overwhelmed by the generosity shown raising over £170K.

‘These vouchers or gift cards – and the greetings cards that have accompanied them – have supported a number of charities and agencies in the area supporting a wide variety of people in difficult circumstances from families, to single young people, to those seeking asylum and those seeking refuge from domestic abuse, those sleeping rough and those in hostels and temporary accommodation and those accessing drop in meals provision.

‘Listening to the stories of the impact of the gift and card continues to be moving and inspiring.’

