Volunteers with the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) have already found homes for more than 300 hens so far this year - and are set to hold a rehoming day for 150 more chickens on Saturday, May 28.

These chickens have been saved from slaughter and are looking for new homes as loving pets.

The event is set to take place in Rowland’s Castle, and the charity asks that interested people register their interest before Thursday, May 26.

The adoption event takes place this month.

Since it began its rehoming programme in Hampshire, the charity has found adoptive homes for a total of more than 23,000 hens.

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT, said: ‘By adopting a hen you are not just gaining a lovely addition to your family in the form of a cheeky, affectionate chicken, but you’re also directly saving that hen from slaughter.

‘Hens make wonderful companions for anyone.

‘They provide hours of entertainment with their curious natures and are often happy to cuddle up on your lap, just like cats and dogs.

‘But unlike other pets, these will lay you beautiful fresh eggs for the tastiest of breakfasts.’

Hens are sociable creatures, so the BHWT recommends that people adopt a minimum of three.

While there is no adoption fee, the charity asks for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work, such as veterinary and education programmes.