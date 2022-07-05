That is according to a wildlife conservation charity Born Free.

A survey conducted in 2020 revealed that 3,951 dangerous wild animals are licensed to be kept privately in the UK.

They warn that many more could be held without a licence.

Employees at the charity created an interactive map which showed the number of dangerous animals in each council area.

This covers 210 private addresses across 129 local authorities, and animals include lions, tigers, crocodilians and venomous reptiles.

Creatures being kept in local authority areas around Portsmouth including Havant Borough Council, Portsmouth City Council, Winchester City Council, Chichester District Council, Hart District Council, East Hampshire District Council, Isle of Wight Council, and New Forest District Council.

Here are the animals listed, according to the charity.

1. Western Diamondback Rattlesnakes There are 23 western diamondback rattlesnakes in the Havant Borough Council area, and two in the Portsmouth City Council area. In the Portsmouth City Council area, there is also one reported sand viper and one reported white lipped viper. Picture: PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images.

2. Beaded Lizard There are two beaded lizards reported in the Havant Borough Council area. Picture: ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images.

3. Ring-Tailed Lemurs There are two ring-tailed lemurs reported to be in the Havant Borough Council area. Picture: Denis LOVROVIC /AFP via Getty Images.

4. West African Dwarf Crocodile There are two west African dwarf crocodiles, one in the Havant Borough Council area and another in the Winchester City Council area. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.