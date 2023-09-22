News you can trust since 1877
Here are timings of a Spitfire flypast and boat display taking place off Lee-in-the-Solent on Saturday

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Notice has been given by the King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth over the event as part of the Lee Victory festival.

The display will take place from 10.30am until 12.45pm in the area highlighted in the map. The area will be established from 10am.

Designated area of Spitfire and boat display for the Lee Victory Festival on Saturday.Designated area of Spitfire and boat display for the Lee Victory Festival on Saturday.
Designated area of Spitfire and boat display for the Lee Victory Festival on Saturday.
The festival is to commemorate the victory of the allied forces and will be held in the former Second World War airfield HMS Daedalus from Friday.

The Lee Victory Festival at Solent Airport at Daedalus will celebrate Victory in Europe day as well as Victory over Japan day with a 1.1-mile parade featuring bands, marching veterans and a static display of military vehicles at the airfield. It will take place over three days from Friday to Sunday.

