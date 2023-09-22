Here are timings of a Spitfire flypast and boat display taking place off Lee-on-the-Solent on Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Notice has been given by the King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth over the event as part of the Lee Victory festival.
READ NOW: M27 delays
The display will take place from 10.30am until 12.45pm in the area highlighted in the map. The area will be established from 10am.
The festival is to commemorate the victory of the allied forces and will be held in the former Second World War airfield HMS Daedalus from Friday.
The Lee Victory Festival at Solent Airport at Daedalus will celebrate Victory in Europe day as well as Victory over Japan day with a 1.1-mile parade featuring bands, marching veterans and a static display of military vehicles at the airfield. It will take place over three days from Friday to Sunday.