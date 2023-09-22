Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Notice has been given by the King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth over the event as part of the Lee Victory festival.

The display will take place from 10.30am until 12.45pm in the area highlighted in the map. The area will be established from 10am.

Designated area of Spitfire and boat display for the Lee Victory Festival on Saturday.

The festival is to commemorate the victory of the allied forces and will be held in the former Second World War airfield HMS Daedalus from Friday.