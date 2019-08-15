Here's when the next Waterlooville community and business meeting will take place

ORGANISERS behind a popular town community meeting have confirmed the date of their next event.

Residents and businesses will unite at St George’s Church at 7pm on Tuesday, September 3 to discuss the issues faced by Waterlooville.

Both ward and county councillors are expected to go to the meeting, alongside deputy leader of Havant Borough Council, councillor Tim Pike.

For more information, or to put forward an item you think should be on the evening’s agenda, email Jackie Buckley of the Waterlooville Events Team at buckleypjn@btinternet.com