Here's what a GTA game would look like if it was set in Portsmouth city
With people going crazy over the announcement of the GTA release, The News decided to see what Portsmouth would look like if it was in the game.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jan 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 15:23 GMT
Rockstar's highly-anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI is due to be released in 2025 and what better way to celebrate than to see what Portsmouth would look like if it was featured. With excitement for GTA 6 growing, The News wanted to see what the game might have looked like if it was set in the city of Portsmouth.
The News asked AI to work its magic and create the visuals of what GTA Portsmouth would look like - this is what it came up with:
