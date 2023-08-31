High Sheriff of Hampshire seeking nominations for her 2023 Community Awards scheme

Last year’s award recipients with former High Sheriff of Hampshire Lady Edwina Grosvenor

Hosted by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation, the High Sheriff Awards are a mark of distinction and recognition.

This year, awards will particularly recognise the individual volunteers and volunteer driven groups who support the criminal justice system – both those within the system or those whose efforts are focused on deterrence, diversion or similar social cohesion activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia Rivière, High Sheriff of Hampshire for 2023-2024, said: ‘In my time as High Sheriff I have been wowed by how many extraordinary people I have met doing extraordinary things to improve our communities and the outcome for individuals.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The criminal justice system is a jewel in our crown as are the people working in it. However, without the contribution of charitable and voluntary organisations it would struggle.

"These charities and volunteers are little known, let alone acknowledged, and I hope this year’s Community Awards will go some way to remedy that.”

Jacqui Scott, HIWCF CEO, commented: “HIWCF is yet again delighted to be supporting the High Sheriff in celebrating our third sector groups and volunteers, those individuals who willingly go the extra mile to make Hampshire a better place to live and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every year we are inspired by the wonderful work of those receiving an award and the many people who truly go above and beyond to make Hampshire a great place to live.”

The nomination form can be submitted online at www.hiwcf.com/about-us/high-sheriff-awards/ or emailed to [email protected] before 5pm on Friday, January 12 2024.