The historic Oysterboat Terror vessel was awarded £825 from The Lady Neville Charity who provide UK wide grants for arts and heritage projects to protect her from the elements.

The Terror, built in 1895, was rescued as a wreck by Chichester Harbour Conservancy and rebuilt through a Heritage Lottery Grant, launching again in 2006.

During the summer months it takes passengers on trips around Chichester Harbour from Emsworth Yacht Harbour.

The restored oyster boat Terror just after her official relaunch at the Emsworth Food Festival. Picture: Courtesy of John Tweddell

The new overall cover replaces the cover that was originally made at the time of restoration. The grant from the Skinners Company will help to pay for the total cost.

Among The Lady Neville Charity’s purposes is to create opportunities through education, training or sponsorship and, as a result, enriching local communities.

The Terror is manned by a dedicated team of volunteers from Friends of Chichester Harbour and her lines and traditional gaff rig can be regularly seen around Chichester Harbour during the summer months.

terror 5/5/9 (JT) The Terror leaves emsworth harbour , a restored oyster trawler. Pictured on board is Judi Darley of the Chichester Harbour Conservancy , Stamford Stoddard - Skipper (cream hat/yellow jacket), Ian Mcintyre crew member (blue cap) PICTURE: PAUL JACOBS (091613-17)

Commenting of the grant, Gavin Crick, trustee of Friends of Chichester Harbour and member of the Terror Operating Committee said: ‘We are delighted that The Skinners Company accepted our application for a grant towards the new cover for Terror.

‘As a voluntary organisation, we rely on funds from the passengers we take on board to help towards the running costs of this traditional craft, but major items such as this new cover need additional funding, and we are extremely grateful to the Worshipful Company of Skinners in coming to our aid.’