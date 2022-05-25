Historic Emsworth oyster fishing sailing boat granted funding for new cover thanks to The Lady Neville Charity

A FLAGSHIP oyster fishing sailing boat has been granted a huge cash sum for a new protective cover.

By Hollie Busby
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:29 am

The historic Oysterboat Terror vessel was awarded £825 from The Lady Neville Charity who provide UK wide grants for arts and heritage projects to protect her from the elements.

The Terror, built in 1895, was rescued as a wreck by Chichester Harbour Conservancy and rebuilt through a Heritage Lottery Grant, launching again in 2006.

During the summer months it takes passengers on trips around Chichester Harbour from Emsworth Yacht Harbour.

The restored oyster boat Terror just after her official relaunch at the Emsworth Food Festival. Picture: Courtesy of John Tweddell

The new overall cover replaces the cover that was originally made at the time of restoration. The grant from the Skinners Company will help to pay for the total cost.

Among The Lady Neville Charity’s purposes is to create opportunities through education, training or sponsorship and, as a result, enriching local communities.

The Terror is manned by a dedicated team of volunteers from Friends of Chichester Harbour and her lines and traditional gaff rig can be regularly seen around Chichester Harbour during the summer months.

terror 5/5/9 (JT) The Terror leaves emsworth harbour , a restored oyster trawler. Pictured on board is Judi Darley of the Chichester Harbour Conservancy , Stamford Stoddard - Skipper (cream hat/yellow jacket), Ian Mcintyre crew member (blue cap) PICTURE: PAUL JACOBS (091613-17)

Commenting of the grant, Gavin Crick, trustee of Friends of Chichester Harbour and member of the Terror Operating Committee said: ‘We are delighted that The Skinners Company accepted our application for a grant towards the new cover for Terror.

‘As a voluntary organisation, we rely on funds from the passengers we take on board to help towards the running costs of this traditional craft, but major items such as this new cover need additional funding, and we are extremely grateful to the Worshipful Company of Skinners in coming to our aid.’

Historic photo of Terror taken at the turn of the century. Terror was launched around 1890 and by 1904 with the crash in the Emsworth Oyster Industry it was used for other things such as harbour trips The boat will have its official launch on 8th September at the Emsworth food festival. By then it will have its mast and sails! Its over a hundred years old and this is the first time in the water for over forty years
