A HISTORIC pub is on the market for £750,000.

The Hunters Inn in Cott Street, Swanmore, which has traded for more than 300 years, was closed by owner Heartstone Inns in June.

The building, which is currently closed and boarded up, is being advertised as a freehold public house, but with ‘development potential,’ according to estate agent Savills.

Poppy Hood, a surveyor at the estate agent, said: ‘We have already had a number of viewings.

‘We have had a good amount of interest in the building so far.’

Heartstone Inns took, set up in 2006, took over the pub last March, but decided to close its doors earlier this year after it ‘proved uneconomic to operate’.

James Birch from the pub chain said: ‘Unfortunately the Hunters Inn has proved uneconomic to operate and therefore, regrettably, the decision has been taken to close the business whilst we review our options.’

In 2012, the pub was put on the market for £1.25m, with an annual net turnover of £750,000 at the time.

It features an ‘intimate’ lounge bar and two dining areas with seating for 180 dinners, according to its Savill’s listing.

A separate building, linked via a walkway to the main building, features a kitchen, butchery, bakery and washing up area.

There are spaces for 40 vehicles in the car park outside the main building, as well as a garden and patio area to the rear of the property.

All fixtures and fittings from when the pub was operating will be included in the sale.