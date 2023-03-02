News you can trust since 1877
Hit Channel 4 programme Worst House on The Street is looking for people from Portsmouth to take part

A Channel 4 programme is looking for people from Portsmouth to take part.

By Steve Deeks
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:49pm

Channel 4's hit prime-time home renovation series, Worst House on The Street, wants people from Portsmouth to feature in its show. The programme follows the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends from all over the UK, who have recently bought a 'Fixer Upper'.

Those who take part, receive professional help and advice from property experts Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home they are doing up.

Channel 4 is looking for participants that have either just purchased their home, are close to completing or about to begin their renovation process which must be completed within the filming timeframe of March 2023 to May/June 2023.

There are only a few spaces left on the series so people are being advised to get their applications completed as soon as possible.

Anyone who wishes to apply can either email [email protected] or apply at: eu.castitreach.com/ag/southshore/propertyrenovations2/welcome.html

