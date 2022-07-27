HIVE Portsmouth is working alongside Health and Care Portsmouth to set up the Lived Experience Network which will allow people to influence change within local mental health services.

The network includes people experiencing mental health issues, carers, members of the Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise sector and residents interested in shaping community health services in Portsmouth.

Caroline Haworth, mental health lead at HIVE Portsmouth, said: ‘Those who commission services want to hear from those who use the services, and that’s where we come in.

‘Through this network, we want to put service users and those with lived experience at the very heart of how services are designed and run.

The charity is keen to hear from people aged 16 to 25 who have accessed, or tried to access mental health services in the city.