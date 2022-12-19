The Royal Navy is working to fix heating issues at HMS Collingwood. Archive Photo.

Anonymous reports have complained that the Fareham base has been without heating and hot water for more than a week, as well as claiming that some personnel have left for the Christmas holidays early due to the faults.

One report has claimed the base has had no heating nor hot water since Wednesday, December 7.

Now senior navy staff have addressed the issue, saying that urgent repair work has restored heating and hot water to some buildings on the site.

Rear Admiral Jude Terry. Picture: Sarah Standing (130922-724)

Rear Admiral Jude Terry, director of people and training in the Royal Navy, released a statement on social media that said: ‘I am aware of the current issues being experienced at HMS Collingwood.

‘Heating and hot water have been restored to some buildings and contractors are on site working to restore services across the rest of the establishment.

‘Most personnel have already commenced their well-earned Christmas Leave and have returned to their homes and their families.

‘But for the very limited numbers we still have on site, this is significant - we will ensure that they are properly looked after.’

One social media user replied: ‘How was this kept from you?’

Rear Admiral Terry said: ‘I was briefed on this issue as it arose on (Tuesday) and have been working with my team at Collingwood, supporting the CO to resolve the issue.’

Warrant Officer Class 1 James Wright also addressed the issue, saying ‘all concerned are doing their best’.

Posting on social media, he said: ‘The infra issues being experienced at HMS Collingwood aren’t great but all efforts are being made to resolve the problems. Heating and hot water have been restored to some buildings, with contractors on site working to restore services across the rest of the establishment.

‘Most of our people have already commenced their well earned Christmas Leave and have returned to their homes and their families. As for the few people left on site we will ensure they are properly looked after. All concerned are doing their best.’

But some commentators online were quick to claim that the base – the navy’s largest training facility – has intermittently faced these issues across the last decade.

One social media user said: ‘Nine years ago I was at Collingwood. It was the same then. BWO said that worse things happen at sea. Went down well with those of us that had 16 years behind us.

‘Sad to see nothing has changed.’

Another user added: ‘Collingwood was without hot water in most of the Junior Rates accommodation blocks when I was there in 2016/2017. Has it really still not been sorted in 5+ years?’

This summer saw HMS Collingwood temporarily close its Vivian wing over safety concerns with its faulty fire alarm system.