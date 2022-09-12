HMS Collingwood in Fareham makes £5,000 donation to Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity thanks to successful returning Open Day
A CHARITY supporting Royal Navy and Marines past and present service members has received a bumper donation from a Naval base in Fareham.
HMS Collingwood raised £5,000 as part of its annual open day, with every penny going towards the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).
Returning this year following cancellations due to Covid-19, the base’s open day was hailed as a huge success and gave its 7,000 visitors a variety of attractions, including the RNRMC Field Gun Competition, which saw the HMS Seahawk Crew winning the trophy.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Woman who used fake copy of disabled mum’s Blue Badge exposed as fraudster, but asks: 'Why have I got a ticket?'
-
2
Portsmouth fox has taken up residence in North End garden
-
3
The Queen: When will the one minute's silence be for the Queen?
-
4
Woman who went missing in Southsea has been found, police say
-
5
State funeral of the Queen: Bank Holiday opening hours and closures across Portsmouth and Hampshire
Commanding Officer HMS Collingwood, Captain Catherine Jordan, presented Hilary with the donation, and said: ‘Open Day with the RNRMC Field Gun was a success in so many ways and it is really important for us to be able to give something back to our local community and charities that support our sailors, marines and families.
‘Thanks to the generosity and support of personnel at HMS Collingwood, all our sponsors and all who visited we have been able to make this donation today.’
Hilary Hesbrook from RNRMC attended HMS Collingwood to receive the donation and thank Royal Navy staff in person.
Hilary, who is the supporter and volunteer engagement lead for the RNRMC, said: ‘Thank you so much for this, it was so lovely to have Open Day and the RNRMC Field Gun Competition back this year. This is very much appreciated.’
The open day is an annual event that regularly hosts more than 7,000 people, and includes a free funfair, warship simulator tours, and much more.