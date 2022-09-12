HMS Collingwood raised £5,000 as part of its annual open day, with every penny going towards the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

Returning this year following cancellations due to Covid-19, the base’s open day was hailed as a huge success and gave its 7,000 visitors a variety of attractions, including the RNRMC Field Gun Competition, which saw the HMS Seahawk Crew winning the trophy.

Hillary Jukes from the RNRMC receives a cheque for £5000 from Capt Catherine Jordan, OC HMS Collingwood. The money was raised during the establishment’s recent open day which includes the Brickwood’s field gun competition.

Commanding Officer HMS Collingwood, Captain Catherine Jordan, presented Hilary with the donation, and said: ‘Open Day with the RNRMC Field Gun was a success in so many ways and it is really important for us to be able to give something back to our local community and charities that support our sailors, marines and families.

‘Thanks to the generosity and support of personnel at HMS Collingwood, all our sponsors and all who visited we have been able to make this donation today.’

Hilary Hesbrook from RNRMC attended HMS Collingwood to receive the donation and thank Royal Navy staff in person.

Hilary, who is the supporter and volunteer engagement lead for the RNRMC, said: ‘Thank you so much for this, it was so lovely to have Open Day and the RNRMC Field Gun Competition back this year. This is very much appreciated.’