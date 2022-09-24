HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives to 'warm welcome' in USA as she replaces stricken HMS Prince of Wales
ROYAL Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has been given a ‘warm welcome’ as she arrives at a USA naval station, ahead of exercises where it will replace her stricken sister ship HMS Prince of Wales.
HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived at the world's largest naval station in Virginia while completing her USA deployment.
The aircraft carrier’s deployment to the American coastline comes as she fills in for HMS Prince of Wales, which remains in Portsmouth after she broke down off the Isle of Wight last month at the start of her planned voyage across the Atlantic.
HMS Queen Elizabeth is being accompanied on her US deployment by submarine-hunting frigate HMS Richmond. After the US commitments, she will return to Europe to take part in operations in the Baltic and Mediterranean with Nato partners.
In a message on social media, a sailor onboard the £3.1 billion warship said: ‘Thank you to our @USFleetForces friends for the warm welcome - it’s good to be back.’