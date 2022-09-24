A News archive photo shows HMS Queen Elizabeth passing the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth - a sight that residents won't have for a while as the Royal Navy flagship completes exercises of the USA coastline before deploying to the Mediterranean Sea.

HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived at the world's largest naval station in Virginia while completing her USA deployment.

The aircraft carrier’s deployment to the American coastline comes as she fills in for HMS Prince of Wales, which remains in Portsmouth after she broke down off the Isle of Wight last month at the start of her planned voyage across the Atlantic.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is being accompanied on her US deployment by submarine-hunting frigate HMS Richmond. After the US commitments, she will return to Europe to take part in operations in the Baltic and Mediterranean with Nato partners.