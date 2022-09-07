Amongst the emotional families was Ellie Wright, who had travelled to Portsmouth from Blackburn with her 11-week-old newborn, Poppy Johnstone, to wave her partner off.

Ellie met her partner, Glen Johnstone, who has recently been promoted to leading airman aircraft handler, at school when they were youngsters but met again at her sister’s wedding in Rhodes where she was the Maid of Honour and Glen was the best man.

Steve and Sue Johnstone with Christine Ward, Ellie Wright and Poppy Johnstone, 11 weeks, waiting for Glen Johnstone on HMS Queen Elizabeth to pass The Point, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The pair have been together for three years and welcomed their beautiful baby daughter into the world just under three months ago.

Glen was supposed to be deployed to Scotland next month with HMS Queen Elizabeth, but due to the ongoing problems with HMS Prince of Wales, there was a change in plans and his trip got pushed forward, with a dramatic change in location.

Ellie said: ‘What we knew was that they were going on October 6 to Scotland for two weeks and then it all changed because the Prince of Wales broke down.

‘I think it is hard, you count down the time you have together so when you get told that things are changing we aren’t prepared for it but that is the thing when you’re with someone in the navy. You have to try and be prepared for it.’

Karen Connellan, Andrew Connellan and Tony Connellan waving off Karen and Andrew's son, Edward Connellan at the Round Tower, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Ellie was joined by Glen’s parents, Sue and Steve Johnstone, who expressed the pride they have for their son.

Steve said: ‘He was always interested in the military, he was in Air Cadets so he knew he always wanted to join the military.’

Sarah Ellis, Portsmouth, was also eagerly waiting to see her son, Owen Ellis, ship out.

Sarah Ellis and her daughter, Serena 15, at the Round Tower, Old Portsmouth waiting to see Owen Ellis pass by on HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Owen, 20, who joined the Royal Navy two and half years ago as part of the fleet department, completed his training in April 2021 and within a week he was deployed on a world tour.

Sarah said: ‘I am really excited for him, I think he is excited and they are going to New York so I think they get some leave there.

‘He wanted to travel the world for a career choice and I think he wanted to find a pathway through that so he chose the navy.

‘We found out that he was going last week but he was supposed to be going to Scotland anyway but this is a bit of a change.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth for the Westlant22 exercises off America, taking the place of her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales, which has propeller shaft issues Picture: Karen Davis-Duncan

Andrew Connellan, had driven four hours this morning from Northamptonshire with his wife Karen and father Tony, to see his son, Edward, go off on his first deployment.

Edward, 26, is still in training as a cadet and joined the Navy in May 2021 after deciding that he wanted to put his degree, in oceanography, to good use.

Andrew said: ‘He has always loved sailing and this is his second Atlantic crossing because he sailed it in his spare time in a race.

‘We are excited for him. It is a great opportunity to go on a flagship on his first trip.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been called into action because her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales broke down shortly after leaving Portsmouth to head for the Westlant22 exercises.

After being scheduled to leave Portsmouth on Friday, August 26, she was delayed and eventually left the following day, passing Victorious festival while Sugababes were playing as the lunchtime headliners.

However, after rounding the Isle of Wight, the Prince of Wales broke down off Shanklin, and had to be tugged back at first to the calmer waters of Stokes Bay, so divers could see more clearer what was wrong, and then back into the naval base.