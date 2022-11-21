A sailor onboard HMS Kent caught the impressive short take-off from HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The aircraft carrier left Portsmouth on November 10, heading out for flight exercises at sea.

The aircraft carrier will be deploying F-35B Lightning jets from 617 Squadron.

In a video captured by a sailor onboard HMS Kent, a F-35 can be seen taking-off from the end of the 284-metre carrier after building up speeds for less than six seconds.

The F-35B jet has short take-off and vertical landing capability, meaning that it is capable of clearing a 15-metre obstacle in less than 450 metres after commencing a take-off run.

In a post on social media, a sailor onboard HMS Kent said: ‘F35 takeoff from @HMSQNLZ at sea whilst part of the Carrier Strike Group @COMUKCSG #Invicta.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth is leading a powerful Carrier Striker Group of warships, helicopters, and F35B stealth jets on Operation Achillean, which has seen Royal Navy on patrol and training exercises across Europe.

The Carrier Strike Group will work closely with Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force – a coalition of ten European allies - as part of the UK’s commitments European security.

Last week saw next-generation aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford visit Portsmouth, with the warship’s senior commanders praising the city for its ‘red carpet’ welcome to visiting crew.