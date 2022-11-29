News you can trust since 1877
HMS Sultan in Gosport gearing up for annual boxing dinner show this December

THE HMS Sultan boxing dinner show is set to return as boxers dust off their boxing gloves.

By Sophie Lewis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 1:04pm

The HMS Sultan boxing dinner show is making a highly anticipated comeback this year.

The event, which is being held on December 8, will welcome boxers from HMS Sultan, Collingwood, Heron and the Royal Navy Boxing Association, all appearing in the ring alongside local fighters from Titchfield, Gosport and Southampton, who are ready to get their boxing gloves on.

Doors will open at 6pm, with dinner starting at 6:45pm which will be followed by the boxing, which will commence at 8pm.

HMS SULTAN BOUTS 2019 S/LT MASON(SUL) VS ET CIS NAYLOR (CWD):The HMS Sultan Boxing Dinner Show

Standard tickets are priced at £30 per person, with ringside tables costing £50 per person, with both options including hot food and limited drinks.

A cash only bar and table service will be provided throughout the event and the dress code is smart, with a strictly no jeans policy. Tickets are available to purchase via leading physical trainer El-Leigh Neale on (023) 9254 2325.

