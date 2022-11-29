HMS Sultan in Gosport gearing up for annual boxing dinner show this December
THE HMS Sultan boxing dinner show is set to return as boxers dust off their boxing gloves.
The event, which is being held on December 8, will welcome boxers from HMS Sultan, Collingwood, Heron and the Royal Navy Boxing Association, all appearing in the ring alongside local fighters from Titchfield, Gosport and Southampton, who are ready to get their boxing gloves on.
Doors will open at 6pm, with dinner starting at 6:45pm which will be followed by the boxing, which will commence at 8pm.
Most Popular
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth electrical recycling firm urging people to gift second hand tech presents this Christmas
Standard tickets are priced at £30 per person, with ringside tables costing £50 per person, with both options including hot food and limited drinks.
A cash only bar and table service will be provided throughout the event and the dress code is smart, with a strictly no jeans policy. Tickets are available to purchase via leading physical trainer El-Leigh Neale on (023) 9254 2325.