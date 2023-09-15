News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Home-Start Portsmouth ‘blown away with the turnout’ for their Summer of Love family fun day

Home-Start Portsmouth hosted a Summer of Love family fun day at Victoria Park.
By Simon Carter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read
The Home-Start Portsmouth Summer of Love family fun dayThe Home-Start Portsmouth Summer of Love family fun day
The Home-Start Portsmouth Summer of Love family fun day

Following a three-month campaign of fundraising, volunteer initiatives and events to spread the love around the city, the fun day marked the end of the school summer holidays. Approximately 3,000 people attended throughout the day.

The charity, who supports families with children under five with emotional and practical support, wanted to give back to the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Community stalls who specialise in family support were invited to showcase their services. Free entertainment was provided, including Boogie Mites, Little Hopes and Dreams princesses, and Cantando Female Voice Choir.

The Home-Start Portsmouth Summer of Love family fun dayThe Home-Start Portsmouth Summer of Love family fun day
The Home-Start Portsmouth Summer of Love family fun day
Most Popular

The whole park was utilised with bouncy castes, and appearances from the fire brigade and ambulance service, Pudsey the bear, and a mini funfair hosted by The Roberts Centre.

Following the cancellation of the Sunday Funday in July, HSP teamed their planned day with The Roberts Centre.

Natasha Solanki, Fundraising and Communications Manager at HSP, said: “The stars aligned when we were approached to team up with Victoria Park and The Roberts Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It certainly elevated the day we had planned and in turn meant we could reach more families in Portsmouth – the ultimate goal.

"We are blown away with the turnout for the event and grateful for the community’s support.

"The day most certainly achieved what we wanted it to in promoting services to families in the city whilst providing a free event for all to attend.’

For more information, visit hsportsmouth.org.uk

Related topics:Victoria ParkPudsey