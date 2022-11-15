The Portsmouth-based charity has worked with thousands of families during their life and offers people a safe place when things get challenging and the list of things that they can try and help with is exhaustive. They help families with financial struggles, domestic abuse, medical problems, bereavement, postnatal depression, depression, isolation and much more.

Jo Toms, chief operating officer at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘We are celebrating 30 years of Home-Start Portsmouth, and for those that don’t know, Home-Start Portsmouth is a family support charity that has existed for 30 years, hence the birthday party, and we have supported thousands of families, thousands of parents and children who are going through a difficult time.’

From left, Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Tom Coles, Deputy Lady Mayoress Nikki Coles, coordinator at Home Start Portsmouth Denise Brown and CEO Home Start UK Peter Grigg. Home Start celebrate their 30th anniversary at a party in the Square Tower, Old Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101122-08)

In the anticipation of their celebration, the team set a 30-day challenge, where they would raise money for the charity during each day by completing a number of various activities.

At the anniversary party, the team revealed that they have managed to raise, with the help of the community, they have raised more than £13,400 which will be pumped back into the charity to give families the best possible start in the local area.

From left, Chair of board of trustees Anita Woodcock, chief operating officer Jo Toms and Penny Mordaunt MP. Home Start celebrate their 30th anniversary at a party in the Square Tower, Old Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101122-10)

Natasha Solanki, fundraising and communications manager for Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘For the past month, to celebrate our 30th anniversary, we have had the local community to get involved in fundraising challenges so we have had something happen every day all around the 30 theme from selling 30 cakes at a cake sale to running 30km around Portsmouth – I know which one I would rather do – and it has been a great month with amazing support from everyone.’