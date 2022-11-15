Home-Start Portsmouth celebrates its anniversary at the Square Tower
HOME-START’S 30th anniversary bonanza was more than they bargained for as they revealed how much has been raised in their month long fundraiser.
Home-Start has officially turned 30 years old and the team celebrated in style at the Square Tower on November 10 as they all glammed up ready to celebrate their vital work and achievements over the years.
The Portsmouth-based charity has worked with thousands of families during their life and offers people a safe place when things get challenging and the list of things that they can try and help with is exhaustive. They help families with financial struggles, domestic abuse, medical problems, bereavement, postnatal depression, depression, isolation and much more.
Jo Toms, chief operating officer at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘We are celebrating 30 years of Home-Start Portsmouth, and for those that don’t know, Home-Start Portsmouth is a family support charity that has existed for 30 years, hence the birthday party, and we have supported thousands of families, thousands of parents and children who are going through a difficult time.’
Not only have the team celebrated the anniversary of the charity, but they have also been left stunned at the amount of money they have raise during a month long challenge they set themselves to mark the occasion.
In the anticipation of their celebration, the team set a 30-day challenge, where they would raise money for the charity during each day by completing a number of various activities.
At the anniversary party, the team revealed that they have managed to raise, with the help of the community, they have raised more than £13,400 which will be pumped back into the charity to give families the best possible start in the local area.
Attending the shindig was MP Stephen Morgan, the Deputy Lord Mayor Tom Coles, trustees, volunteers and the staff.
Natasha Solanki, fundraising and communications manager for Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘For the past month, to celebrate our 30th anniversary, we have had the local community to get involved in fundraising challenges so we have had something happen every day all around the 30 theme from selling 30 cakes at a cake sale to running 30km around Portsmouth – I know which one I would rather do – and it has been a great month with amazing support from everyone.’