The Portsmouth charity has decided to try and raise money for their For Families’ Futures project, and all donations will be matched by The Big Give’s Champions. Families already facing hardships and struggles are now feeling even more isolated due to the cost of living crisis and the recovery of the pandemic.

Natasha Solanki, fundraising and communications manager at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘We are so grateful to have been matched with The Four Acres Trust along with everyone’s generous pledges.’

Home-Start Portsmouth are taking part in the Christmas Challenge to raise £5,000 in just 1 week. These funds will be used for project For Families' Futures.

‘To meet our target of £5,000 we need to raise £2,500 in the week, which seems like a mean feat to say the least. We are more than aware of everyone’s struggles in the current cost-of-living crisis but also know some can give this Christmas. For every £1, it is matched.’