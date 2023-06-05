The Havant branch of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services rushed out last night to deal with a flood where hundreds of litres had to be pumped from a natural spring into a drain.

The incident was a concern for those living in the Springwell area of Havant due to the rising water levels and crew members stayed on the scene for approximately an hour.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services said: ‘Havant firefighters were called shortly before 10pm last night to pump water from a natural spring into a drain after the water had begun to rise, endangering a number of properties.

Firefighters were called to the scene