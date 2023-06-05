News you can trust since 1877
Homes in Havant endangered last night following flood from natural spring

Firefighters had to deal with a flood which endangered a number of homes last night.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 18:17 BST

The Havant branch of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services rushed out last night to deal with a flood where hundreds of litres had to be pumped from a natural spring into a drain.

The incident was a concern for those living in the Springwell area of Havant due to the rising water levels and crew members stayed on the scene for approximately an hour.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services said: ‘Havant firefighters were called shortly before 10pm last night to pump water from a natural spring into a drain after the water had begun to rise, endangering a number of properties.

Firefighters were called to the sceneFirefighters were called to the scene
‘The crew left the scene on Springwell shortly after 11pm when the incident was left with Environment Agency and Southern Water teams.’

