Network Rail will undertake emergency work on January 21 and 22, 2023 following the landslip at the beginning of the week.

As a result of the repairs, there will be disruptions to train services that run between Basingstoke and Woking, which will affect services from Exeter, Weymouth and Portsmouth Harbour, via Eastleigh, which will continue to terminate at Basingstoke.

The landslip left a 44 metre stretch of track suspended in mid-air and there will be an emergency repair this coming weekend.

A 44-metre landslip which happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire on the line from London to Basingstoke. Photo credit should read: Network Rail/PA Wire

Claire Mann, managing director of South Western Railway, said: ‘We are very sorry for the ongoing disruption due to the landslip at Hook on Saturday, January 14, which has meant a severely reduced service on one of the country’s busiest railway lines.

‘We know how frustrating this week has been for our customers, particularly those in the Hook, Winchfield, and Fleet areas, with trains unable to stop at these stations.’

In order to complete the work this weekend, Network Rail will postpone planned work on the line between Guildford and Portsmouth Harbour, instead redeploying the engineering teams to support the landslip recovery at Hook.

