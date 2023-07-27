Taking place on Friday, July 28, the first fans who buy a breakfast at the Ship Anson on The Hard during the England vs Denmark game will receive a free shirt worth £80.

National research from the Greene King has revealed that while 58 per cent of Brits have started following a women’s sports team since the 2022 Lionesses victory in the Euros, a third have never been to the pub to watch a women’s football game. Greene King is offering those who have found a new passion for the women’s game to visit the Ship Anson, which will open specially for the early morning games down under where guests can enjoy breakfast and cheer on the national team.

Earlier this year Greene King announced its continued commitment to ensuring women’s sport gets the airtime it deserves, pledging to show all the games in the Women’s Super League for the 2023 season across many of its city centre pubs.

The England team lifting the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Trophy (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Our pubs have such an important role to play in major football tournaments; they provide a space for fans to show their support and come together as a community.