Cressida Cowell, author-illustrator of the How to Train Your Dragon series, will launch her new book series, starting with ‘Which Way to Anywhere’ in the city on September 12.

The author, who sold eight million copies from the dragon fantasy series, will host a talk on her brand new book, detailing her inspiration while providing writing and drawing tips to pupils from Portsmouth Grammar School in the venue’s David Russell Theatre.

Cressida’s book, Which Way to Anywhere, is based on twins K2 O'Hero and his sister Izzabird who have been sworn to keep their family's magical history a secret.

To celebrate the author’s work, Hayling Island Bookshop at Mengham Road, will also be hosting a series of events across the city.

The bookshop will partner with the Portsmouth School Library Service to hold two events – one in the north of the city and one in the south.

Participating schools are sending pupils to these venues by arrangement with the service.

This is bookable by families across the Solent area as well as by pupils from the Grammar School.

Tickets cost £12.99 and include a copy of the new hardback book signed by Cressida.

Marie Telford owner of The Hayling Island Bookshop said: ‘We are delighted to be able to host these launch events with Cressida. We’ve worked with her on a number of occasions and her events are energetic and inspiring and have been described as unmissable.’