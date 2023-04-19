How walking netball with Hayling Island U3A inspired an active retirement - including a 500-mile walk in Spain

The Hayling grandmother began her retirement in 2012 by joining u3a - the learning organisation which encourages people no longer in full-time work to come together to develop skills and socialise.

At first it was to play the board games Mah-jong, Rummikub and Scrabble but when she discovered Hayling u3a had a thriving walking netball group, she leapt at the chance to get back on the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having not played the game since 1966, the 72-year-old was very keen to start playing again, even if she wasn’t as quick on her feet as before.

Marlene Jones playing walking netball Picture: U3A

The former waitress and bar steward, says: ‘I’ve always loved netball, and walking netball is just as good. Although there’s no way any of us could keep up with an ordinary game of netball now, don’t be mistaken in thinking that walking netball is slow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s still fast-paced and takes skill. The ball flies up and down the court pretty quickly. I’m a shooter so I'm always in goal attack or goal shoot.

‘We’re not allowed to run but the game is full of energy. It’s excellent exercise.’

Marlene and her daughter Debbie on the Camino de Santiago Picture: U3A

Each quarter lasts seven to eight minutes, as opposed to 15 minutes in an ordinary netball game. The walking netball group is very well supported, and all players are assured of time on the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlene adds: ‘As well as the physical benefits, there are the social benefits. I’ve made lots of friends and we meet outside of netball for coffee and Christmas meals. It’s great fun, there’s plenty of camaraderie and we have a real laugh. They are a great bunch of ladies.’

Marlene also belongs to Hayling u3a’s long-distance walking groups which take in 10-mile circular routes of glorious South Downs countryside once a month, in all weathers.

Once she got into the swing of things, she started walking with her daughter Debbie Towlson and they discovered a love of hiking.

Marlene playing walking netball Picture: U3A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie says: ‘We have now participated in a number of walking holidays. Back in September 2021 we completed the Clarendon Way walk over two days, which starts at Salisbury Cathedral and finishes at Winchester Cathedral. We didn’t think we had walked enough, so we carried on another 12 miles to Exton!

‘We have almost completed the South Downs Way now with just one small section left to go.’

The fitness and stamina built up on the walks led Marlene to her biggest adventure yet – walking the Camino de Santiago, in Spain in May 2022.

She says: ‘I read Shirley MacLaine’s book, The Camino, and thought what a spiritual experience and achievement that would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walking netball team at Hayling Island's U3A

‘One day, whilst walking with Debbie, I mentioned this, and she said she would also like to so a good book was purchased and planning commenced in 2019.

‘We decided to go it alone, rather than an organized tour. We planned a route, booked flights, accommodation and transport for our main luggage for September 2020.

‘Yes, it was really going to happen... until Covid struck. We cancelled and rearranged everything for 2021 but Covid stopped us yet again. Everything was re-booked for May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In the meantime, I was preparing with long walks with Hayling u3a, regular walks with my daughter and properly fitted quality boots.’

The 500-mile ancient pilgrimage trail originated in medieval times and is made up of a vast network of roads and paths. It’s tough, but mother and daughter together knew they would get through it.

Their journey began in Sarria and from there they walked for three days, with one day of rest, then another two.

Marlene Jones playing walking netball. The sport gave her the fitness to complete the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain Picture: U3A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their journey they met people from all walks of life, even young girls on their own and pilgrims who had walked all the way from the beginning of the route, in France.

Marlene says: ‘It was a hugely challenging 30 days of sun, rain, aches and pains. A very special moment was reaching Santiago de Compostella (the alleged burial site of the Biblical apostle St. James) in time for midday mass.

‘Even though it was in Spanish and Latin the singing was so beautiful and very emotional at the end of our walk of more than 100km.’

Would they do it again?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie says: ‘It was such an amazing, unique and fulfilling experience that we have now booked and planned the next part of our route for September 2023, which will take us through the Rioja region of Spain this time.

‘I think her experiences with the u3a walking group, have given my mother the belief, fitness and expertise to participate in these truly amazing achievements.’

And Marlene adds: ‘For anyone who is reasonably fit and well, I would urge them to give it a go. They won’t regret it as you pass through fabulous scenery, eucalyptus groves, villages, hamlets and farmyards, stopping at such special chapels and shrines with messages and candle for lost or ill loved ones.’

Marlene is looking forward to the next walk but still enjoys her Tuesday afternoon u3a walking netball games at Hayling College. She says: ‘I’ve always been quite sporty but my daughter says I’m in the best fitness of my life. I can keep up with her most of the time. That is down to the u3a.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad