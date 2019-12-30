Have your say

AN ENORMOUS cargo container transporting tonnes of bananas has struck a whale on its way into Portsmouth sparking an emergency operation.

The Cote d’Ivoirian has been anchored off the east coast of the Isle of Wight since this morning after hitting the sea creature.

One source claimed the 185m ship hit the mammal - which is still stuck to the bow - as it approached Portsmouth Harbour.

The crew sent out a distress call to the coastguards shortly after 9am and were left stranded off the Portsmouth coast.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: ‘HM Coastguard received a report just after 9am today from a cargo vessel approaching the Solent with a deceased whale trapped on its bow.

‘The agency’s receiver of wreck and counter pollution teams have been informed and the situation is being monitored.’

The ship is being taken in by three tugs.

The monster reefer vessel was stranded off the cost of the Isle of Wight for almost seven hours.

It is now making its way towards Portsmouth to deliver its cargo to Portsmouth International Port on behalf of council-owned fruit handling specialists Portico - formerly known as MMD Ltd.

It’s understood the whale is still attached to the vessel.

Cote d’Ivoirian is one of four container ships operated by African Express Line (AEL) to visit Portsmouth.

The News has approached AEL and Portsmouth City Council – which owns Portico – for comment.

Reefer vessels are traditionally used for transporting fresh produce.