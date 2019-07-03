Huge delays on the railway after person is hit by a train in Southbourne

Have your say

A PERSON has been hit by a train this morning.

The incident is understood to have happened at Southbourne shortly before 5.30am.

Southern Rail warned commuters of ‘severe delays’ for trains travelling between Southampton, Portsmouth and Barnham.

The line was closed from around 5.30am but Southern has told The News the track has re-opened and services are resuming between Chichester and Havant.

Delays were expected to impact the line until at least 9.30am.

In a tweet, Southern wrote: ‘Passengers commuting between Southampton Central / Portsmouth Harbour and Brighton / London this morning please be advised that your journey this morning will be severely delayed.

‘Please plan your journey using the journey planners as you may need to use alternative transport for parts of your journey.

‘A reduced service is currently running between Southampton Central / Portsmouth Harbour and Brighton / London.’