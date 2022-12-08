News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Huge fire wrecks thatched-roof house in Clanfield with more than 70 firefighters battling blaze for five hours in 'challenging conditions'

A FIRE has destroyed a large part of a thatched-roof property in Clanfield, with more than 70 firefighters battling the blaze throughout the night.

By Richard Lemmer
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 8:13am
A fire has destroyed a large part of a thatched-roof property in Clanfield.
A fire has destroyed a large part of a thatched-roof property in Clanfield.

A total of 12 fire crews – including those from the fire stations in Southsea, Gosport, Havant, and Cosham – were called to the incident in North Lane at 12.32am.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Service advised nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the large amount of smoke from the fire.

Hide Ad

No one was injured in the blaze, which remains unexplained at this time, according to Southsea firefighter Tom Davies.

More than 70 firefighters have spent hours fighting a fire across a thatched-roof property in Clanfield. Picture: Hampshire fire service
Most Popular
Read More
Langford Road house collapse: Neighbours report 'awful cracks' in their homes be...

The firefighter said his crew spent more than four hours working to fully extinguish the fire.

Hide Ad

He added: ‘The roof was 100 per cent damaged and the first floor was also 100 damaged, and the ground floor was flood damaged.

‘Salvage operation were carried out.’

Hide Ad
Firefighters report that the thatched-roof has been completed destroyed by the blaze.

According to a social media post from the fire service, firefighters will remain on the scene for ‘quite some time’.

Hide Ad

Hampshire fire service area manager Jason Avery applauded the response from crews in the ‘challenging conditions’.

Posting on social media, he said: ‘As incident commander I can’t praise them enough for all their hard work in some very cold and challenging conditions.’

Hide Ad
Responding crews from 12 fire stations across the area were praised for their hard work in 'challenging conditions'.
FireSouthseaHampshireHavant