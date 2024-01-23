Huge street food festival, The Big Eat, will return to Hampshire this spring

The Big Eat food festival last year.

From May 25-27, the Royal Victoria Country Park in Netley, will be filled for The Big Eat with street food vendors from across the south in a celebration of local food and talent with all the profits being donated to local food banks.

Last year the event fed a whopping 20,000 foodie fanatics from across the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is shaping up to be bigger than ever thanks to sponsorship from Snows Toyota, who have eleven motor dealerships across Hampshire, Dorset, West Sussex and Devon.

Bruce Simpson, general manager at Snows Toyota Hedge End said: “We are very excited to be sponsoring ‘The Big Eat’ this year. As a family-owned business, getting involved with local community events is very important to us. We’re incredibly proud to be supporting such a worthy cause.

“We’ve got some fantastic fundraiser activities planned for the weekend, which are promised to be a lot of fun for all ages.”

Director of The Big Eat CIC John Seymour said: “This is more than just a food festival; it's a celebration of our vibrant community. Witnessing people from all walks of life come together, share their love for food, and support local causes truly embodies the spirit of unity and generosity that defines our event."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad