Hundreds come down for Portsmouth pub fun day to raise cash for charity 

A FUN day to raise money for charity at a pub has proved a hit with the punters as hundreds came down to take part.

Sovereigns in Kingston Crescent, Landport, opened its doors to a good time on Saturday in a bid to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Harper family, from left, Darcie with Blake, 3, Angel 6, Cameron, 13, and Jamie. Fun day in aid of Macmillan, Sovereigns pub, Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (110519-15)

It was the first time that the pub had organised a charity fun day but it has been a success according to its staff.

Deborah Wilson, team leader at Sovereigns, said: 'It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. We haven't got a total yet but it went absolutely brilliantly.'

She helped to organise the event, including running the raffle, along with the pub’s assistant manager Holly Sharpe.

Holly added: 'It was so busy, it went really well.

Organisers including Deborah Wilson, second right. Fun day in aid of Macmillan, Sovereigns pub, Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (110519-12)

'Lots of people came down, we haven't counted the total yet but we have done extremely well.

'We had face painting and loads of other activities for people to do.

'It was both of us, me and Debby, who organised it. It was our idea to raise money for charity by having a fun day.’

Holly and other staff members will also be taking part in an abseil down the Spinnaker Tower on June 2, which has already raised ‘quite a bit’ for Macmillan.

Not everyone was in the sunshine! Fun day in aid of Macmillan, Sovereigns pub, Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (110519-16)

She said: 'The highlight of the day for me was just everyone having fun, everyone seemed to have a great time.

'Greene King do this every year, raise money for Macmillan, but this is the first year we've done a fun day.

'We have had hundreds of people come down throughout the day, it's been a really great day.’

With Sovereign’s first fun day proving to be such a hit, Holly and Deborah are not planning to run one again next year.

The Pilgrim and Sharpe families. Fun day in aid of Macmillan, Sovereigns pub, Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (110519-14)

Holly added: 'I want to thank the people who work at the pub and all the customers who came down. I would like to thank everyone.

'It's gone really well, we'll definitely do it next year, I've got plenty of ideas already.’