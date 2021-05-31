Hundreds of people turn out for Catherington craft fair - which could be the first of many

The questrian paddock in Catherington Lane, Waterlooville, hosted a craft fair for the first time today, giving 12 artisans from the surrounding area the chance to showcase their talents.

Handmade jewellery, homemade candles and sweet packages were all on sale for visitors, who came out in droves to support local independents.

Co-organiser Angie Othen, who owns the paddock, was pleased by the event’s success.

Rebecca Sheppard (34) with son Finley (3) and husband Ian Sheppard (38) enjoying a visit to Catherington Craft Fair. Picture: Mike Cooter (310521)

She said: ‘This was the first time we have done something like this and we’re so pleased by how it went.

‘A lot of people have turned to arts and craft during the Covid-19 pandemic, so there was plenty for people to enjoy.’

Over the course of the day, roughly 500 people attended the event.

Catherington Craft Fair hosts Paul Othen (51) and wife Angie Othen (45). Picture: Mike Cooter (310521)

Angie and fellow organiser, Sophie Shergold, hope more events will follow in the future.

‘Everyone today has been asking when the next one will be,’ said Angie.

‘We don’t have one planned, but with how today has gone there will definitely be more to come.’

Angie used to work in traffic control, but she lost her job during the pandemic and decided to focus on her equestrian business instead.

Visitors at one of the stalls at Catherington Craft Fair. Picture: Mike Cooter (310521)

She had started renovating the centre in 2019, and had sent a horse box off to be converted into a mobile bar for use at functions.

By the time it arrived back, lockdown had brought all events to a halt, so she opened the horsebox as a cafe called the Filly & Fox. operating from a paddock, and the business took off, becoming popular with walkers.

