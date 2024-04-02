Hundreds watch Passion Play on streets of Havant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actors from churches around Havant, Leigh Park and ths surrounding areas told the story of Jesus's final week on Earth, including his arrest, trial, death and resurrection on a stage erected outside St Faith's Church. It was the latest production by the ecumenical Havant Passion Play group, who staged the 30-minute play three times on Saturday and once on Easter Sunday.

Shoppers in Havant's West Street were surprised to see a donkey being led along the road, with cast members in full costume threading their way between market stalls. They re-enacted Jesus's triumphal entry into Jerusalem ahead of arriving at their temporary stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action then continued on stage with the story of Blind Bartimeus, the overturning of the tables in the Temple, and the plotting by the Pharisees and religious leaders to have Jesus killed.

Neil Maddock acts as Jesus being crucified in Havant Passion Play

The actors stretched out a sheet to depict Jesus and the disciples eating the Last Supper, and encouraged the crowd to play the part of the mob baying for Roman ruler Pilate to crucify Jesus rather than Barabbas.

There was absolute silence as Jesus spoke his final words from the cross, and as his mother Mary cradled his body and recited the Magnificat - the song Mary sings in the gospel of Luke before Jesus's birth. The play ended with the disciples' astonishment at Jesus's resurrection, and with Jesus's command to go and seek new disciples,

It’s the fourth such play that the Havant Passion Play group has staged, after previous performances in Havant Park in 2015, 2017 and 2019. It’s also the fourth play directed by James Burke-Dunsmore, who portrayed Jesus for years in The Life of Christ in Wintershall, near Guildford, and in Trafalgar Square each Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this occasion, the cast recruited a new actor to play Jesus - Neil Maddock, who wrote, directed and starred in the Southampton Passion in 2011, which was a musical performed in the centre of the city, and subsequent re-tellings of the Easter story in the city in 2016 and 2018.

For many in the cast, the chance to portray those who were at the centre of the story of Holy Week and Easter was an opportunity to delve deeper into the Bible stories they may have heard many times.