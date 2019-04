Have your say

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who sexually touched a teenage girl outside a Poundland shop.

A 14-year-old girl reported a man sexually touched her over the top of her clothing while standing outside Poundland in Above Bar Street, Southampton at 5.45pm on Saturday March 30.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the man seen in CCTV images.

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference number 44190110872.