‘I am so proud of Amber... she is just truly an inspiration’

AN INSPIRATIONAL 11-year-old who lives every day in pain has been recognised with an award.

Amber Munn is one of five local people to receive a Citizen of Honour award from Fareham Borough Council after overcoming her junior arthritis to continue her passion for dance.

She said: ‘It is amazing to win the award and although it can be painful I really love dancing especially tap.’

Amber has had the condition since she was four and mum Rachel said she is an inspiration to others.

The 40-year-old said: ‘I am so proud of Amber and she is truly an inspiration to other young people.’

Michael Guthrie was also presented with a medal for his services to the Scouting community.

The 17-year-old has volunteered with the archery and kayaking Scout teams in Hampshire for the last few years.

He said: ‘I have been involved with the Scouts most of my life and I really like volunteering with them.

‘I think if I didn’t do it I would be bored and I really don’t want to do anything else.’

After 55 years of volunteering, founding two organisations and taking part in six charity abseils down Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, 91-year-old Betty Richards has collected a Citizen of Honour award.

She said: ‘I love volunteering and I really think everyone should get involved because it is so rewarding.’

Betty founded the Fareham Macular Society, the Fareham Musical Society and runs a befriending call service.

She added: ‘I call two ladies in Scotland who live alone and we catch up about our lives and I find myself boasting about how much Fareham has to offer.

‘We really do have so many groups and organisations to go along to so there really is no reason for anyone in Fareham to be lonely.’

School governors Denise Fletcher-Lane was recognised for her years of dedications to Portchester Community School.

Denise, nominated by headteacher Ricard Carlyle, has been at the school for 24 years.

She said: ‘I have no words for what this means to me.

‘When you do what you do day in and day out you don’t think it is anything special because you just get on with it but to be appreciated for my work is really humbling.’

Richard added: ‘We could not run our school without Denise.’

Paula Hemingway has been fundraising for Fareham Air Cadets since 2013 and was given the award for continued efforts.