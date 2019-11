AN IDIOT who parked their car in front of a fire station was branded ‘mindless’ by seething emergency workers.

The fool parked their silver Ford Focus right in front of Cosham Fire Station – blocking the exit of appliances who could have been called out at any moment.

Crew at the station let their feelings known after posting on Twitter at 8.30pm: ‘Mindless parking award goes to the owner of this silver Ford Focus currently blocking in one of Coshams frontline Emergency Fire Appliances.’