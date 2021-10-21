Immersive light and sound installation at Portsmouth church gets off to a great start

Where There Is Light at St Mary's Church in Portsea. Picture by Pip Collins White

The Organ Project at St Mary's Church, Portsea, launched the free 'Where There is Light' installation on Friday.

Where There Is Light, created by Squidsoup, is designed to provoke questions about where we find light in our lives, ourselves, others, and the world around us through the use of lights and interviews captured during lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where There Is Light at St Mary's Church in Portsea. Picture by Pip Collins White

At the launch artist Liam Birtles said: ‘When you are presented with very complex journeys, this can be intense and emotional and difficult to take on board. That is one of the drivers of this project, it’s not just about the lives of refugees but things we all have in common: life, aspiration and things we all share together.’

For the first time the project was launched simultaneously in Portsmouth, Manchester and Leicester. It was commissioned by ArtReach for Journeys Festival International and funded by Arts Council England, BID Leicester, The Organ Project, and Fratton Big Local.

Hannah Brady, from Squidsoup, said: ‘The project shares stories from refugees and sanctuary seeking communities, offering a contemplative space to view the world from different perspectives.

‘We don’t intend to sensationalise narratives but remain authentic to those who want to the part of the conversation, and through this project we have worked with amazing people across the UK who have shared their stories in a time of isolation and loneliness to inspire connection and hope.'

Where There Is Light at St Mary's Church in Portsea. Picture by Pip Collins White

SEE ALSO: Students at HSDC serve up treat for relaunch of swanky new restaurant

Claire Ward, producer from ArtReach, said: 'ArtReach is thrilled to be part of such an uplifting and moving project.

‘Partnerships with organisations across the country have allowed the project to reach often overlooked communities and bring people together for moments of connection in a time in which we've all been separated.

‘Where There Is Light is an ambitious installation that shares the voices of these communities in an accessible and celebratory way, and we can't wait to share it with audiences up and down the country.’

The exhibition will run until Sunday, tickets are free for 30 minute time slots.