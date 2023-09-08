Stephen Morgan with event co-organiser Lara Kynvin

The Portsmouth South MP also encouraged local residents to attend to learn about suicide prevention and raise awareness of what can be done to help those in need.

Let’s Get Talking About Suicide – a family friendly event that will shine a light on mental health, suicide awareness and prevention – will take place at Victoria Park on Saturday (10am-4pm).

Event organisers are welcoming anyone who has been touched by suicide, would like to seek advice or would like to know more about wellbeing.

The free-to-attend event – organised by Sarah Matis and Lara Kynvin – will feature live music, physical and wellness activity zones, a memorial tent and a creative zone for attendees.

Mr Morgan said: “Conversations about suicide prevention can only lead to increased support and more dialogue, and research shows that with appropriate early intervention and support, suicide can be prevented.

“It is therefore so important that we are able to have these conversations about prevention and awareness, even if they can be uncomfortable.

“I’d like to thank the event organisers and encourage local people to go to learn more about suicide prevention and raise awareness of what can be done to help those in need.”

Office for National Statistics figures show there were 56 deaths from suicide registered in Portsmouth between the start of 2019 and the end of 2021.

Sadly, that equates to an average of one death every 20 days.