In Pictures: 17 fantastic pictures of beautiful animals at RSPCA's Stubbington Ark

The Stubbington Ark is a self-funded rescue centre that takes in hundreds of animals a year – and we made a visit to the site to see what the team does.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT

We were lucky enough to be invited to the Stubbington Ark on Tuesday (February 13) and the entire experience was absolutely amazing. Whilst on our visit, we had the opportunity to meet some beautiful animals.

Here are 17 pictures of the animals that are currently at the Stubbington Ark:

We visited Stubbington Ark to get a behind-the-scenes insight.

1. Stubbington Ark

We visited Stubbington Ark to get a behind-the-scenes insight. Photo: Habibur Rahman

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark, Stubbington on Tuesday 13th February 2024 Pictured: Larry Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Larry the cat

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark, Stubbington on Tuesday 13th February 2024 Pictured: Larry Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark, Stubbington on Tuesday 13th February 2024 Pictured: May Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. May

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark, Stubbington on Tuesday 13th February 2024 Pictured: May Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark, Stubbington on Tuesday 13th February 2024 Pictured: Animals in need of a home Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. RSPCA The Stubbington Ark

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark, Stubbington on Tuesday 13th February 2024 Pictured: Animals in need of a home Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

