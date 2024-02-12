Compass Rose, located in Anchorage Road, welcomed a dragon through its doors on Saturday (February 10) to celebrate the Chinese New Year – and it was a huge hit. The restaurant has been completely refurbished this year by Kay Wei and her husband Simon Li, who have recently taken over the venue and turned it into a Chinese restaurant. With the Chinese New Year in full swing, the new owners decided to do something to celebrate the traditional festival which marks the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar. This year, the couple welcomed a fabulous dragon to the venue where it performed a traditional dragon dance.