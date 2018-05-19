IN PICTURES: Did you spot these celebs at the royal wedding?

CHAT show queen Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal were among the guests gathered at the royal wedding to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle.

They were joining the Queen and more than 30 members of the royal family, gathered to witness the ceremony, alongside the bride and groom’s trusted inner circle of friends.

Williams, who was joined by her husband Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is a close friend of Meghan.

Winfrey reportedly welcomed Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland to her Florida home a few weeks ago, and the bride is said to be friends with Amal Clooney.

Former prime minister Sir John Major, who was appointed a special guardian on legal matters to Princes William and Harry following the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, was present with his wife Dame Norma.

Diana’s former flatmate Carolyn Bartholomew, who was a school friend of the princess and shared a London flat with shy Lady Diana Spencer before she wed the Prince of Wales, was also there, as was Julia Samuel, one of Diana’s best friends and now godmother to Prince George.

Meghan’s best friends and confidantes, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, Benita Litt, American actress Janina Gavankar and author Lindsay Roth, were gathered in the 15th century church.