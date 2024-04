Firefighters from Cosham and Southsea attended Manor infant School on Inverness Road, Fratton, at 7.30pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The fire had broken out in a wooden gazebo located within the school premises, causing it to be destroyed. The firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one jet and hose reel to extinguish the fire.”

The stop message was received at 8.30pm. The cause of the fire is not known. No one was injured.

