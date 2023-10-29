In Pictures: Ghostbusters interactive event in Port Solent raised funds for Cancer Research shop in Southsea
Here are six pictures from a Ghostbusters event that took place in Port Solent this weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:14 GMT
The event was organised to raise money for the Cancer Research UK shop in Southsea and the CR-UK shop.
Families had a blast as they were able to strike a pose with the Ghostbusters and look at all of the paranormal gear needed to get rid of spooky ghosts.
Here are six pictures from the event:
