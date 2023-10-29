News you can trust since 1877
In Pictures: Ghostbusters interactive event in Port Solent raised funds for Cancer Research shop in Southsea

Here are six pictures from a Ghostbusters event that took place in Port Solent this weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:14 GMT

A Ghostbusters interaction event, held in Port Solent, was a huge success yesterday (October 28).

The event was organised to raise money for the Cancer Research UK shop in Southsea and the CR-UK shop.

Families had a blast as they were able to strike a pose with the Ghostbusters and look at all of the paranormal gear needed to get rid of spooky ghosts.

Here are six pictures from the event:

Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth, raising money for Cancer Research. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth

Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth, raising money for Cancer Research. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth, raising money for Cancer Research. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth

Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth, raising money for Cancer Research. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth, raising money for Cancer Research. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth

Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth, raising money for Cancer Research. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth, raising money for Cancer Research. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth

Ghostbusters in Port Solent, Portsmouth, raising money for Cancer Research. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

